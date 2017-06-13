CCTV hard drive being analysed following break in at Ballygar school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A CCTV hard-drive is being analysed by the Garda data recovery unit following a break-in at St Mary’s College in Ballygar.

The secondary school was broken into at around 2am on Friday, during the first week of the State exams.

It’s understood the two culprits entered the building via an unsecure window.

During the incident, telephone wires to the school were cut, the office was ransacked, the safe was breached and a sum of money was removed.

Damage to the building is estimated at over one thousand euro.

Culprits also removed the hard-drive from the CCTV system which was later located submerged in water on the school grounds.

Efforts are being made to recover the data at Garda HQ.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 09096 – 31890.

A significant amount of cash was taken during the incident.

