CCTV hard drive being analysed following break in at Ballygar school

By GBFM News
June 13, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A CCTV hard-drive is being analysed by the Garda data recovery unit following a break-in at St Mary’s College in Ballygar.

The secondary school was broken into at around 2am on Friday, during the first week of the State exams.

It’s understood the two culprits entered the building via an unsecure window.

During the incident, telephone wires to the school were cut, the office was ransacked, the safe was breached and a sum of money was removed.

Damage to the building is estimated at over one thousand euro.

Culprits also removed the hard-drive from the CCTV system which was later located  submerged in water on the school grounds.

Efforts are being made to recover the data at Garda HQ.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 09096 – 31890.

A significant amount of cash was taken during the incident.

Ballygar and Ballinasloe Gardaí are investigating the break-in and are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday last to contact them.

Ballinasloe Gardaí can be contacted by 09096-31890.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
