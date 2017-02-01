CCTV footage examined after fight at city service station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation into a fight at a service station in the city involving a large number of people.

A number of vehicles pulled up at the Applegreen service station at about 1.20 yesterday afternoon, and a fight broke out.

During the incident, damage was caused to at least one of the vehicles involved and the people involved fled the scene when Gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as a public order offence, and are today checking CCTV footage.

They’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Mill Street Garda station at 091-538000, that’s a Galway number 53-8000.