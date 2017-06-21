15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Cawley and Curley Cup Draws Announced

By Sport GBFM
June 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:31 pm

The Draws for the Cawley and Curley Cup competitions have also been made with the opening rounds taking place on the 2nd of September at 2.30. In the Cawley Cup, The Quarter Finals will see NUIG at home to Westport, Connemara at home to Castlebar, Monivea at Home to Ballinasloe and Tuam at home to Ballina. In The Curley Cup, The Preliminary Round Games sees Ballinrobe at home to Dunmore, Portumna at home to Creggs and Ballina at home to Loughrea.

Cawley Cup 2017

All Cawley Cup matches set for Saturday KO’s at 2.30pm

The team appearing on top of each fixture has home advantage

Quarter Finals – 2/9/17                                                    Semi Finals – 9/9/17

A NUIG RFC    
  Westport RFC    
       
B Connemara RFC 1 Winner C
  Castlebar RFC   Winner D
       
C Monivea RFC 2 Winner A
  Ballinasloe RFC   Winner B
       
D Tuam RFC    
  Ballina RFC  

Curley Cup 2017

All Curley Cup matches set for Saturday KO’s at 2.30pm

Prelim Round – 02/09/2017   Quarter Final – 09/09/2017
     
Westport RFC    
1st Bye    
     
Ballyhaunis RFC    
2nd Bye    
     
Carrick on Shannon RFC A Winner A
3rd Bye   Winner C
     
Corrib RFC B Ballyhaunis RFC
4th Bye   Winner B
     
Corinthians RFC C Corinthians RFC
5th Bye   Carrick on Shannon RFC
     
Ballinrobe RFC D Corrib RFC
Dunmore RFC   Westport RFC
     
Portumna RFC    
Creggs RFC    
     
Ballina RFC    
Loughrea RFC  
