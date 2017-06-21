Cawley and Curley Cup Draws Announced

The Draws for the Cawley and Curley Cup competitions have also been made with the opening rounds taking place on the 2nd of September at 2.30. In the Cawley Cup, The Quarter Finals will see NUIG at home to Westport, Connemara at home to Castlebar, Monivea at Home to Ballinasloe and Tuam at home to Ballina. In The Curley Cup, The Preliminary Round Games sees Ballinrobe at home to Dunmore, Portumna at home to Creggs and Ballina at home to Loughrea.

Cawley Cup 2017

All Cawley Cup matches set for Saturday KO’s at 2.30pm

The team appearing on top of each fixture has home advantage

Quarter Finals – 2/9/17 Semi Finals – 9/9/17



A NUIG RFC Westport RFC B Connemara RFC 1 Winner C Castlebar RFC Winner D C Monivea RFC 2 Winner A Ballinasloe RFC Winner B D Tuam RFC Ballina RFC

Curley Cup 2017

All Curley Cup matches set for Saturday KO’s at 2.30pm

Prelim Round – 02/09/2017 Quarter Final – 09/09/2017 Westport RFC 1st Bye Ballyhaunis RFC 2nd Bye Carrick on Shannon RFC A Winner A 3rd Bye Winner C Corrib RFC B Ballyhaunis RFC 4th Bye Winner B Corinthians RFC C Corinthians RFC 5th Bye Carrick on Shannon RFC Ballinrobe RFC D Corrib RFC Dunmore RFC Westport RFC Portumna RFC Creggs RFC Ballina RFC Loughrea RFC