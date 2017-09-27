Cathaoirleach of county council says new motorway is integral to connectivity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, says connectivity is very important for Galway and the opening of the new M17 motorway will support this.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has officially opened the new motorway between Gort and Tuam in the past hour near Kiltiernan.

The opening follows three years of construction by the Direct Route Consortium and more than a decade of planning.

The 57km motorway will have no tolls, and will intersect with the existing M6 motorway at Rathmorrissey.

The motorway will be opened to traffic on a rolling basis throughout the afternoon, and will be fully open by this evening.

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Eileen Mannion says connectivity is key to Galway.