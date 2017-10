Castlegar won the Pier Head Minor A Hurling Title on Sunday last when they defeated Athenry by 2-15 to 0-18 at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Commentary by Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes

After the game, Niall spoke to captain Cathal Wall, Man of the Match Oisin Connolly, Manager Austin Sammon and Selector John Connor.

(Pictures By Joe Keane)