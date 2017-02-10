Cash Call Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions for The Cash Call promotion on Galway Bay FM in association with St. Columba’s Credit Union.

These Competition Terms and Conditions should be read together with, and are in addition to, our standard terms and together being referred to herein as the “Rules”. This Competition is promoted by Western Community Broadcasting Services Limited t/a Galway bay FM (the “Promoter”), whose registered office is at Studio Building, Sandy Road, Galway under Company Number 137078.

Registration

To enter the Competition, entrants must register their own Irish mobile telephone number via 53995. Entrants may not register on behalf of others or in syndicates. Registration opens at 7am on 20/02/2017 and closes at 12 noon on 24/03/2016. The Competition is only open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and aged 18 years or over at the date of their entry. The Competition runs between 27/02/2017 and 28/03/2017 on Galway Bay Fm.

The Competition

At the top of one hour each show Monday to Friday on Galway Bay Fm the presenter will reveal that hour’s cash call amount (“Prize Amount”) in euro and cent. This Prize Amount will be valid for the next hour only (“Competition Period”) and will also be the cash prize that entrants are trying to win (hereby known as “the Prize”) within that given hour. Each day once on Molly in the Morning, the Keith Finnegan Show, The Wagon Wheel, The No.1’s Show, and once on The Home Run (Monday to Friday), the presenter will randomly select (from all registered entrants) a chosen number to call. To be eligible to win, the registered entrant must answer within 15 seconds from the start of their phone ringing. The entrant will be asked to play the Competition as soon as they answer the phone. If they are not in a position to play for any reason (e.g. not answering phone, driving, or in a meeting) then they will not be able to play and no other entrant will be called during that particular Competition Period. If the entrant answers their phone in time, they will be asked to identify the Prize Amount. The presenter will say the Prize Amount in Euro and the entrant must then give the amount of remaining cent that makes up the full Prize Amount. If they give the correct number of cent of the Prize Amount then they win the Prize. If the entrant gives an incorrect number they will not win any prize. The presenter will take the first answer given by the entrant as the one and only answer and contestant must answer within a 45 second period. If an entrant fails to win the Prize during a Competition Period, no other entrant will be called during that particular Competition Period. The Competition and the provision of the prize are subject to the entrant’s compliance with these Rules. The Prize will be paid to the winner by cheque issued by St Columba’s Credit Union and sent to the address the winner provides within 28 days of the date of them winning.

Other Conditions

There is strictly one entry per person but different members of the same household can also enter. If an entrant is called to win the Prize Amount and they do not win, they will still be able to be selected to win any future Prize Amount. If an entrant wins the Prize Amount, they will not be able to win again, nor will any other person residing at the same address as them. Entrants must be 18 or over and a ROI resident at the date of their entry. The Promoter reserves the right to request proof of age if needed. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify participants (at its sole discretion) if it reasonably believes they have breached any of the Rules. If there is a dispute concerning the running of the Competition, including the correctness or acceptability of answers given, or the operation of any technical/communications system, the Promoter’s decision shall be final and no correspondence or discussion shall be entered into in this regard. Galway bay FM has no responsibility or liability for any failure to answer when entrants are called by presenters or if entrants lose signal during the call. The call to the selected entrant will be made between :30 (30 minutes past the hour) during each Competition Period and may be pre-recorded. The Promoter will not be liable for any costs associated with entering the Competition, including making phone calls or accessing the Galway Bay FM website. To maintain the quality of Galway bay FM’s programming and to protect listeners from harm, entrants may be disqualified if they are incomprehensible, inaudible or if it appears to the Promoter (in its sole discretion) that the caller is driving, intoxicated or likely to offend listeners. Whilst entrants are on-air, they warrant that they will not make any statement which (in the Promoter’s sole discretion) is inappropriate or which would be likely to bring the Promoter into disrepute. Other than for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence and so far as permitted by law, the Promoter hereby excludes all liability for any loss, damage, cost and expense, whether direct or indirect, howsoever caused in connection with the Competition or its prize. The Promoter reserves the right to cancel, amend, terminate or temporarily suspend this Competition if it is required to do so, due to circumstances outside its reasonable control, with no liability to any entrants or third parties. All entrants consent to their voice being used on Galway bay Fm and to a copy of this broadcast (the “recording”) being owned and stored by the Promoter for exploitation in any and all media for promotional or other purposes. Employees (and their family members) of the Promoter Galway bay Fm and it’s parent group The Connacht Tribune are not eligible to enter. The name and the home town of the winners will be posted on the Galway Bay FM website (www.galwaybayfm.ie) after they have been announced live on-air. Entrant’s personal data (including telephone numbers and addresses) will be collected by the Promoter and will be used to process entries. By entering the Competition, participants consent to the storage and processing of their personal data as described here, which shall be strictly in accordance with current Irish Data Protection legislation. Personal data may remain stored by the Promoter and the Prize Provider after the Competition has ended but will not be used for marketing purposes. For further information on our uses of personal data, please see our general terms and conditions along with our privacy policy at: (link to page here) These Terms and Conditions are subject to Irish law. Please contact skennedy@galwaybayfm.ie, if you have any queries about this competition. Queries will not be considered if made more than 14 days after the date the final winner is announced