Case of TB confirmed at University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A case of TB or tuberculosis has been identified in University Hospital Galway.

The HSE says that in line with best medical practice TB screening will be offered to patients and staff who have had close contact with the person.

The HSE West Department of Public Health has confirmed that all people who had close prolonged contact with the patient have been identified.

It says it’s in the process of contacting them and they will be offered screening.

People invited for screening are offered specialised tests while further tests including X rays or blood tests may also be required.

The health authority says the risk of transmission of disease is considered to be low and it says the affected patient is being managed appropriately.

TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. It can be spread by breathing in these bacteria sneezed or coughed by someone who has TB in their lungs.

In most people the body’s immune system kills the bacteria before they start to cause symptoms and the person does not become ill.

TB used to be very common in Ireland but is now much rarer – there were up to 7000 cases each year in the early 1950s.

In 2016 there were 319 cases across Ireland, 17 of these were from Galway city and county.