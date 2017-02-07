15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Boston Scientific, Galway

Case taken against Boston Scientific concerning Galway product

By GBFM News
February 7, 2017

Time posted: 8:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boston Scientific is in the Commercial Court in a dispute over a product at its Galway plant.

According to the Irish Times, U.S company Edwards Lifesciences PVT Incorporated and Edwards Lifesciences SA (AG) have taken the case against Boston Scientific and related companies.

The two Edward Life Sciences companies claim they are the owner and exclusive licensee of a European patent granted in April last year.

The patent concerns a ‘system for replacing a deficient native heart valve’.

It’s claimed that Boston Scientific’s Lotus heart valve system infringes on that patent and continues to infringe the patent by manufacturing the products in Ballybrit.

The matter was admitted into the fast-track commercial court this week and will return to the court again in July.

