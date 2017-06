Galway Bay fm newsroom – Carraroe has secured almost one million euro in investment in social housing under the Government’s “Rebuilding Ireland” scheme.

The investment will see the construction of six new two-bedroom apartments in Culleen, Carraroe, at a total cost of over €995,000.

The scheme is designed to accelerate housing supply.

Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton says the funding approval for the County Council will bring relief to six families in need.