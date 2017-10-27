Carraroe meeting to discuss issues surrounding Irish language and Gaeltacht development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Carraroe this evening to discuss issues around the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and community development.

It’s part of a series of events organised by Sinn Fein to seek the views of Gaeltacht residents on what essential services and supports are needed most urgently.

The party is also hosting meetings with the Department of the Gaeltacht and various groups including Udaras na Gaeltachta, TG4, the co-operatives and community development companies.

The public meeting will take place at An Crompán Community Centre in Carraroe this evening at 7.

Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says it’s also about keeping pressure on the Government to live up to it’s obligations.