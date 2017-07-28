Carraroe households and businesses without a water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses in Connemara are experiencing disruption to the water supply today (28/7) due to a burst water mains.

Irish Water and the county council say the problem will not be fixed this evening, but a limited water supply will be diverted to the area.

The supply will be available between 8.30 this evening and midnight, at which time it will be turned off again to conserve water.

A contractor has been hired and repair work will begin around 2 o’ clock tomorrow afternoon (Sat).

It’s hoped a full water supply will be restored to the Carraroe area by 6pm tomorrow.