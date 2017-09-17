Carraroe delegation raises concerns about dangerous condition of Connemara road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local activists from Carroroe have told the county council that the road connecting Carroroe to the Connemara islands is a ‘disaster waiting to happen’.

They raised their concern with Connemara councillors at a Municipal District Meeting.

Doire Fhearta road leads north from Carraroe onto the main road to the Connemara Islands

The Carraroe based group Coiste Bóthair Doire Fhearta claim that the condition of the road is unfit for the amount of traffic on it.

According to Paraic O Lochlainn – PRO of the group’s committee – parts of the road are a disaster waiting to happen.

Mr O Lochlainn says the fire and ambulance service have complained about the narrowness of the road delaying them on the way to emergencies.

Coiste Bóthair Doire Fhearta hope to secure funding to widen the road and remove some of the more dangerous bends.

The Connemara councillors heard the concerns of the group and will raise them when the roads budget is decided later this year.