Carna nursing home chief slams HSE’s short term care policy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern has been expressed at an event in Carna Nursing Home today that local people in need of short term care are being referred by the HSE to facilities far removed from their own area.

At the launch of a new mini-bus for the care of older people, Seán Ó Flatharta, manager of the Carna Nursing Home said this policy was not fair to people in the Gaeltacht who had a first class facility close to them.

Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources, Seán Kyne, who launched the mini-bus service said he had discussed the situation with H.S.E. officials, and that he would continue these contacts.

Minister Kyne, who launched the mini-bus service today, was in the Department of the Gaeltacht when grant aid was provided for the vehicle.

It cost almost €70,000 and brings older people into the Nursing Home to Day Activity events.

Minister Kyne spoke about the role of the service and its importance in a rural area.