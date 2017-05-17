Carey Cup opening foursomes announced

The biennial Carey Challenge Cup Sponsored by Corrib Oil gets under way at Galway Bay Golf Resort this morning with the Irish GUI team taking on the Metropolitan Golf Association of New York in a Ryder Cup style competition featuring 12 of the top amateur golfers in the game. The opening foursomes pairings were announced at the opening ceremony last night (GUI names first):

Ollie Turner (centre) pictured with M.G.A Captain Michael Sullivan and star player Stewart Hagestad at the Galway Bay Golf Resort last night

​*****

An eve of tournament Am-Am featuring three of Ireland’s Walker Cup panelists as well as Steward Hagestad, low amateur at The Masters, saw top honours going to the visitors at Galway Bay Golf Resort. Posting a winning score of 61, the MGA’s Darin Goldstein led Team Lowry to victory alongside Brian Mahoney, Kate Keller and Dave Wensley. For the hosts, it was a chance to impress. For everyone, it was a day to savour.

“We are delighted to host such a prestigious event and are extremely honoured that our magnificent golf course, overlooking Galway Bay, has been selected to host this year’s event,” said Ronan Killeen, Director, Galway Bay Golf Resort.

This year’s match between the GUI and the MGA marks the 12th anniversary of the Carey Cup, which honours the memory of the late Hugh Carey, former Governor of New York. This year’s Am-Am event saw increased support from the Irish-American business community with Corrib Oil as main sponsor.

“Sustaining the Carey Cup depends on the support from the business and golfing communities. Together we will secure a bright future,” said GUI President Peter Sinclair.

Played every two years at alternate venues, the Carey Cup has visited some of the finest courses in Ireland and the Met Area. Galway Bay – designed by Christy O’Connor Junior – provides an idyllic setting for this year’s encounter. A course that captures the rugged beauty of Ireland’s western landscape, it will provide a superb test over the next two days.

Play begins at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday) with foursomes in the morning followed by four ball matches in the afternoon. There are three matches in each session and six points to be won.

The Carey Cup concludes with six singles matches on Thursday. The GUI are the current title holders, following their 8-4 win at Metedeconk in 2015.

AM/AM Results:

Third Place, with a score of 61

Team Reardon, represented by Colm Campbell, Russ Reardon, Ruth Reardon & Evan DeLuca

Runners-Up, with a score of 61 (better last 9)

Team Galway Bay, represented by Donal Gleeson, Donal Devery, Catriona O’Regan & Eileen Clasby

Winners of the 2017 Carey Cup Am-Am, sponsored by Corrib Oil, with a score of 61 (better last 6 holes) are:

Team Lowry, represented by Darin Goldstein, Brian Mahoney, Kate Keller & Dave Wensley (pictured above)

