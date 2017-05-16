Carey Cup opening ceremony this evening in Galway Bay Golf Resort

Galway Bay Golf Resort in Oranmore will this evening host the opening ceremony for the 2017 Carey Cup. Three of Ireland’s six Walker Cup panelists have been named in the GUI team for the biennial match against the Metropolitan Golf Association of New York for the Carey Cup which starts tomorrow morning at Galway Bay Golf Resort.

Irish Amateur Open Champion Colm Campbell will head the GUI team having been a member of the winning side in the last staging of the Carey Cup in 2015. Irish Close Champion Alex Gleeson is also back for another shot at the trophy alongside Naas Golf Club duo Conor O’Rourke and Jonathan Yates. The Island’s Kevin LeBlanc will join Kilkenny’s 16-year old Mark Power who makes his senior debut in completing the selection. The GUI team will be captained by Lucan’s Tony Goode.

This year the MGA team includes Stewart Hagestad, the low amateur at this year’s US Masters. He was last year’s MGA player of the year and is sure to set the standard that our boys must meet if they want to come out on top. Corrib Oil, who have strong connections on both sides of the Atlantic, have come on-board as the main sponsor of the event, which will be preceded by an Am/Am today (Tuesday).

SCHEDULE FOR CAREY CUP MATCHES:

Tuesday 16th May

Am-Am Tournament, 11.30am Shotgun Start

Wednesday 17th May

Morning Foursomes, first tee 8am-9am; Afternoon Four-Balls, first tee 12.30pm-2pm

Thursday 18th May

Final Round of Singles, first tee 8am-9.30am

GUI TEAM: Colm Campbell, 29, of Warrenpoint GC. Alex Gleeson, 23, of Castle GC. Conor O’Rourke, 26 of Naas GC. Jonathan Yates, 23, of Naas GC. Mark Power, 16, of Kilkenny GC. Kevin Le Blanc, 19, of The Island GC.