The Keith Finnegan Show

Carey Cup Golf – GUI v MGA live updates

By Sport GBFM
May 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:50 am

The biennial Carey Challenge Cup sponsored by Corrib Oil is under way at Galway Bay Golf Resort since this morning with the Irish GUI team taking on the Metropolitan Golf Association of New York in a Ryder Cup style competition featuring 12 of the top amateur golfers in the game. The opening foursomes pairings are out on the course. With the latest here is Alan Kelly…

 

Carey Cup latest (GUI names first):

Conor O’Rourke & Jonathan Yates 3 up after 13 v Brian Komline & Trevor Randolph;

Alex Gleeson & Kevin Le Blanc 3 down after 11 v Stewart Hagestad & Darin Goldstein;

Colm Campbell & Mark Power  1 down after 9 v Tyler Cline & Ethan Ng

print
Sport
