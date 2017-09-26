Home Instead Senior Care are currently recruiting Carers for Galway city and county. Positions are part-time and can
include evenings and weekend calls. Duties to include assisting clients with all aspects of day to day living. QQI
qualification desirable but not essential and full training will be provided. Own transport required. Forward CV by
email to [email protected] or call 091 384160.
Carers required for Galway city and county
By Damian Burke
September 26, 2017
Time posted: 10:38 am
