Cardiff v Connacht Preview

Did you know?
- Cardiff Blues have won only one of their last five Guinness PRO12 encounters: 27-16 at home to Newport Gwent Dragons on Boxing Day.
- The Blues have won three of their last four matches at BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park in all tournaments since Ulster beat them there in the PRO12 on 3 December.
- Connacht’s only victory in their last five matches was 66-21 at home to Zebre in the European champions Cup on 4 January.
- The Irishmen’s only away victory in any tournament this season was 52-7 at Zebre in the champions Cup on 23 October.
- Connacht won 18-7 when the two sides me at the Sportsground in round 9 and have never achieved a season’s double over Cardiff Blues whilst the only time they have beaten Blues in Cardiff was 26-22 in February 2013.
Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:
Played 27, Blues won 20, Connacht won 5 with 2 games drawn.
CARDIFF BLUES v CONNACHT RUGBY
Sunday February 12th 2017
At BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park
Kick off 1.05pm
Live on S4C
Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR, 61st competition game)
Assistant Referees: Elia Rizzo (FIR), Aled Evans (WRU)
Citing Commissioner: John Charles (WRU)
TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)
|HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS
|Date
|Venue
|
CB
|
Co
|Cardiff Blues scorers
|Connacht scorers
|Sat 3 May 14
|Sportsground
|
22
|
15
|Lewis Jones(T) Gareth Davies(2C/P) Dan Fish(T) Penalty Try(T)
|Matt Healy(T) Robbie Henshaw(T) Miah Nikora(C/P)
|Fri 3 Oct 14
|Sportsground
|
24
|
24
|Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Macauley Cook(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Adam Thomas(T)
|Robbie Henshaw(T) Kieran Marmion(T) Craig Ronaldson(3C/P) Nathan White(T)
|Fri 6 Mar 15
|BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park
|
18
|
17
|Rhys Patchell(C/2P) Joaquin Tuculet(2T)
|Jake Heenan(T) Aly Muldowney(T) Craig Ronaldson(2C/P)
|Sat 3 Oct 15
|Sportsground
|
31
|
36
|Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Aled Summerhill(T) Gareth Davies(C) Dan Fish(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Josh Turnbull(T)
|Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Danie Poolman(T) Nepia Fox-Matamua(T) Jack Carty(4C/P) Kieran Marmion(T) Aly Muldowney(T)
|Fri 4 Dec 15
|BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park
|
20
|
16
|Rhys Patchell(2C/2P) Tom James(T) Manoa Vosawai(T)
|Ian Porter(T/P) Eoin McKeon(T) Jack Carty(P)
|Fri 25 Nov 16
|Sportsground
|
7
|
18
|Steve Shingler(C) Tom James(T)
|John Cooney(T/C/2P) Bundee Aki(T)
|COMPARISON
|Blues
|Connacht
|Last 3 PRO12 results:
|26 Dec – Dragons (H) W 27-16
|23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23
|1 Jan – Scarlets (A) L 10-15
|31 Dec – Munster (H) L 9-16
|7 Jan – Glasgow (A) L 15-29
|7 Jan – Ospreys (A) L 7-29
|PRO12 2016/17
|7th – W6 D0 L7 – 27pts
|8th – W4 D0 L8 – 21pts
|Last 6 PRO12 form
|wlLWll (9pts)
|lWWlLl (11pts)
|Top try scorer
|6 – Tom James
|4 – Niyi Adeolokun
|Top points scorer
|84 – Steve Shingler
|68 – Jack Carty