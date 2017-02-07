15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Guinness PRO12, Sportsground, Galway 25/11/2016 Connacht vs Cardiff Blues Connacht's John Muldoon makes a break Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cardiff v Connacht Preview

February 7, 2017

  • Cardiff Blues have won only one of their last five Guinness PRO12 encounters: 27-16 at home to Newport Gwent Dragons on Boxing Day.
  • The Blues have won three of their last four matches at BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park in all tournaments since Ulster beat them there in the PRO12 on 3 December.
  • Connacht’s only victory in their last five matches was 66-21 at home to Zebre in the European champions Cup on 4 January.
  • The Irishmen’s only away victory in any tournament this season was 52-7 at Zebre in the champions Cup on 23 October.
  • Connacht won 18-7 when the two sides me at the Sportsground in round 9 and have never achieved a season’s double over Cardiff Blues whilst the only time they have beaten Blues in Cardiff was 26-22 in February 2013.

Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:
Played 27, Blues won 20, Connacht won 5 with 2 games drawn.

CARDIFF BLUES v CONNACHT RUGBY
Sunday February 12th 2017
At BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park
Kick off 1.05pm
Live on S4C
                                  

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR, 61st competition game)

Assistant Referees:  Elia Rizzo (FIR), Aled Evans (WRU)

Citing Commissioner: John Charles (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)

 

HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS
Date Venue

CB

Co

 Cardiff Blues scorers Connacht scorers
Sat 3 May 14 Sportsground

22

15

 Lewis Jones(T) Gareth Davies(2C/P) Dan Fish(T) Penalty Try(T) Matt Healy(T) Robbie Henshaw(T) Miah Nikora(C/P)
Fri 3 Oct 14 Sportsground

24

24

 Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Macauley Cook(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Adam Thomas(T) Robbie Henshaw(T) Kieran Marmion(T) Craig Ronaldson(3C/P) Nathan White(T)
Fri 6 Mar 15 BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park

18

17

 Rhys Patchell(C/2P) Joaquin Tuculet(2T) Jake Heenan(T) Aly Muldowney(T) Craig Ronaldson(2C/P)
Sat 3 Oct 15 Sportsground

31

36

 Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Aled Summerhill(T) Gareth Davies(C) Dan Fish(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Josh Turnbull(T) Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Danie Poolman(T) Nepia Fox-Matamua(T) Jack Carty(4C/P) Kieran Marmion(T) Aly Muldowney(T)
Fri 4 Dec 15 BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park

20

16

 Rhys Patchell(2C/2P) Tom James(T) Manoa Vosawai(T) Ian Porter(T/P) Eoin McKeon(T) Jack Carty(P)
Fri 25 Nov 16 Sportsground

7

18

 Steve Shingler(C) Tom James(T) John Cooney(T/C/2P) Bundee Aki(T)

 

 

COMPARISON Blues Connacht
Last 3 PRO12 results: 26 Dec – Dragons (H) W 27-16 23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23
  1 Jan – Scarlets (A) L 10-15 31 Dec – Munster (H) L 9-16
  7 Jan – Glasgow (A) L 15-29 7 Jan – Ospreys (A) L 7-29
 
PRO12 2016/17 7th – W6 D0 L7 – 27pts 8th – W4 D0 L8 – 21pts
Last 6 PRO12 form wlLWll (9pts) lWWlLl (11pts)
Top try scorer 6 – Tom James 4 – Niyi Adeolokun
Top points scorer 84 – Steve Shingler 68 – Jack Carty
