Cardiff v Connacht Preview

Cardiff Blues have won only one of their last five Guinness PRO12 encounters: 27-16 at home to Newport Gwent Dragons on Boxing Day.

The Blues have won three of their last four matches at BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park in all tournaments since Ulster beat them there in the PRO12 on 3 December.

Connacht’s only victory in their last five matches was 66-21 at home to Zebre in the European champions Cup on 4 January.

The Irishmen’s only away victory in any tournament this season was 52-7 at Zebre in the champions Cup on 23 October.

Connacht won 18-7 when the two sides me at the Sportsground in round 9 and have never achieved a season’s double over Cardiff Blues whilst the only time they have beaten Blues in Cardiff was 26-22 in February 2013.

Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:

Played 27, Blues won 20, Connacht won 5 with 2 games drawn.

CARDIFF BLUES v CONNACHT RUGBY

Sunday February 12th 2017

At BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park

Kick off 1.05pm

Live on S4C



Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR, 61st competition game)

Assistant Referees: Elia Rizzo (FIR), Aled Evans (WRU)

Citing Commissioner: John Charles (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)

HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS Date Venue CB Co Cardiff Blues scorers Connacht scorers Sat 3 May 14 Sportsground 22 15 Lewis Jones(T) Gareth Davies(2C/P) Dan Fish(T) Penalty Try(T) Matt Healy(T) Robbie Henshaw(T) Miah Nikora(C/P) Fri 3 Oct 14 Sportsground 24 24 Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Macauley Cook(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Adam Thomas(T) Robbie Henshaw(T) Kieran Marmion(T) Craig Ronaldson(3C/P) Nathan White(T) Fri 6 Mar 15 BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park 18 17 Rhys Patchell(C/2P) Joaquin Tuculet(2T) Jake Heenan(T) Aly Muldowney(T) Craig Ronaldson(2C/P) Sat 3 Oct 15 Sportsground 31 36 Rhys Patchell(3C/P) Aled Summerhill(T) Gareth Davies(C) Dan Fish(T) Sam Hobbs(T) Josh Turnbull(T) Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Danie Poolman(T) Nepia Fox-Matamua(T) Jack Carty(4C/P) Kieran Marmion(T) Aly Muldowney(T) Fri 4 Dec 15 BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park 20 16 Rhys Patchell(2C/2P) Tom James(T) Manoa Vosawai(T) Ian Porter(T/P) Eoin McKeon(T) Jack Carty(P) Fri 25 Nov 16 Sportsground 7 18 Steve Shingler(C) Tom James(T) John Cooney(T/C/2P) Bundee Aki(T)

COMPARISON Blues Connacht Last 3 PRO12 results: 26 Dec – Dragons (H) W 27-16 23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23 1 Jan – Scarlets (A) L 10-15 31 Dec – Munster (H) L 9-16 7 Jan – Glasgow (A) L 15-29 7 Jan – Ospreys (A) L 7-29 PRO12 2016/17 7th – W6 D0 L7 – 27pts 8th – W4 D0 L8 – 21pts Last 6 PRO12 form wlLWll (9pts) lWWlLl (11pts) Top try scorer 6 – Tom James 4 – Niyi Adeolokun Top points scorer 84 – Steve Shingler 68 – Jack Carty