Cardiff-Blues-V-Connacht-Rugby

Cardiff Blues V Connacht Rugby Live Stream

By Damian Burke
February 12, 2017

Time posted: 12:45 pm

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy and Alan Deegan.

Kick off at 1:05pm, online broadcast starts at 12:45pm

Connacht team to face Cardiff Blues

Connacht Head Coach Pat Lam has named his side to face Cardiff Blues in round 14 of the Guinness PRO12 this Sunday (1:05pm). 

Niyi Adeolokun marks his 50th appearance for the province at the weekend starting in a back three with fellow Irish internationals Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy.

Stacey Ili has returned from injury to form a centre partnership with Craig Ronaldson while Jack Carty and John Cooney are named at half back.

Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and JP Cooney pack down in the front row with Quinn Roux and James Cannon, who this week signed a two-year contract extension, partnering in the second row. John Muldoon captains from the Number 8 position with Sean O’Brien and Jake Heenan alongside him.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“While it was good to get the break and a chance to work away on different aspects of our game, we’re all really looking forward to going out and playing this weekend. 

“Cardiff have always been tough opponents for us, particularly away from home where so many games have gone right down to the wire. We expect a big challenge again on Sunday and we know there is little room for error as we look to improve our overall performance.”

Connacht team to face Cardiff Blues  

Sunday February 12th, kick off 13:05, Cardiff Arms Park   

(Connacht caps in brackets)

15           Tiernan O’Halloran (118)
14           Niyi Adeolokun (49)
13           Stacey Ili (8)
12           Craig Ronaldson (58)
11           Matt Healy (84)
10           Jack Carty (71)
9             John Cooney (31)

1             Denis Buckley (108)
2             Tom McCartney (56)
3             JP Cooney (43)
4             Quinn Roux (46)
5             James Cannon (9)
6             Sean O’Brien (31)
7             Jake Heenan (47)
8             John Muldoon (292) (captain)

Replacements:

16          Dave Heffernan (75)
17          Ronan Loughney (190)
18          John Andress (4)
19          Naulia Dawai (5)
20          Nepia Fox-Matamua (16)
21          Caolin Blade (37)
22          Tom Farrell (1)
23          Danie Poolman (79)

Injured / Unavailable: Conor Carey, Ivan Soroka, Conan O’Donnell, Andrew Browne, Marnitz Boshoff, Bundee Aki, Eoin Griffin, Cormac Brennan, Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader, Josh Rowland.

Ireland squad: Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion

Cardiff Blues v Connacht
Sunday 12th February
Kick-off: 13:05
Cardiff Arms Park

