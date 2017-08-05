Caravans illegally parked in Salthill set to stay over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s looking increasingly likely that a number of caravans illegally parked in Salthill will remain there over the bank holiday weekend.

Council officials have been liaising with Gardai since Thursday in a bid to move the vehicles which remain camped at Rockbarton Road.

One of the caravans has moved on to the roadside near the entrance of St John the Apostle national school in Knocknacarra.

However, despite warnings from the City Council that the remaining dwellings in Salthill could be towed, there are still up to 11 vehicles parked there this morning.

Notices were served on many of the occupants yesterday by city officials – who were accompanied by Gardai to ensure there was no breach of the peace.