Galway Bay fm newsroom – A car sharing service is being rolled out at train stations in Galway and 15 other counties.

The 3 million euro expansion – by the company GoCar – will see shared cars based in Limerick, Louth, Tipperary and Wexford.

The company’s already got cars in Dublin and Cork, and hopes to double its overall fleet to 600 vehicles next year.

GoCar Managing Director Colm Brady thinks they’ve achieved a good regional spread.

Photo: Gocar.ie