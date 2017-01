Cappataggle face possibly their toughest test yet when take on Myshall from carlow in the All-Ireland intermediate Camogie Club Semi-Final in Coralstown Kinnegad GAA Club on Sunday.

Cappy have worked hard since their County Final win over Ahascragh/Caltra and this game has grabbed the interest of the whole community.

Their manager Padraig McHugh Spoke to John Mulligan

Throw in on Sunday in Coralstown Kinnegad is at 2pm.