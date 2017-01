Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across South Galway and North Clare are set to benefit from the latest amendment to the CAP Rural Development Plan.

The amendment addresses a number of issues of concern to farmers in relation to Hen Harrier areas.

The ICMSA says the changes will benefit farmers from Flagmount and Feakle up into Derrybrien and Tynagh who have been prevented under previous scheme from developing their land.

The organisaion says the amendments are a step in the right direction.