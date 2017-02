Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil will take place outside University Hospital Galway this evening.

The event is being hosted by the Still Waiting campaign, which wants highlight what it says is the loss of innocent lives caused by hospital cutbacks.

The campaign is trying to achieve change in what it describes as the broken healthcare system.

The vigil at UHG at 7.30 this evening is one of a series of vigils that will take place nationwide.