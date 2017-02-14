15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Candlelight vigil to take place outside UHG

By GBFM News
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 2:57 pm

 Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil will take place outside University Hospital Galway this week by the Still Waiting campaign.

The group wants to highlight what it says is the loss of innocent lives caused by hospital cutbacks.

The Still Waiting campaign is trying to achieve change in what it describes as the broken healthcare system.

The vigil at 7.30p.m on Thursday at UHG is one of a series of vigils that will take place on the same evening at hospitals nationwide.

People Before Profit Spokesperson, Joe Loughnane is encouraging the public to attend the vigil and bring a candle to support those who have suffered.

