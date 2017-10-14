Candlelight ceremony at UHG to mark infant loss

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway will tomorrow hold a candlelight ceremony to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The ceremony is an opportunity for reflection and remembrance for the public and a way of supporting people who have been touched by the loss of a baby.

Anyone affected by grief from the death of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or in the Neonatal period are invited to attend.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow afternoon at 3.30 in the staff canteen of the nurses’ home at UHG.