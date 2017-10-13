Canadian Environment Minister to visit Marine Institute in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Canadian Environment Minister is in Galway this afternoon to visit the Marine Institute in Oranmore.

Minister Catherine McKenna is attending a round table discussion at the institute as part of a nationwide visit to discuss the environment and climate change.

Minister Catherine McKenna is the daughter of Irish Dentist Dr. John McKenna and is known for her close work with the Irish community in Canada.

This afternoon, Minister McKenna is at the Marine Institute in Oranmore as part of a nationwide visit to discuss climate action, sustainable environments and clean energy.

She’s participating in a roundtable discussion and will also see first hand the working being done there on marine research and clean tidal projects.

Minister McKenna has already met a range of Government officials and environment organisations during her visit – including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Environment Minister Denis Naughten and Mary Robinson.

She’ll end her nationwide tour tomorrow on a lighter note – with a dip in the Irish Sea with the Irish Olympic swim team.