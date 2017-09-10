15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Canadian company seeks investors for testing in Connemara

By GBFM News
September 10, 2017

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Canadian mining exploration company is to seek investors in order to finance further tests and studies in Connemara.

The company – Moag of Toronto – is concentrating its exploration on a site in the Carna area.

The company has been actively drilling and studying land in the Mace area of Carna over the past few years.

They are looking for a mineral called molybdenum which is used to augment a range of other minerals in various processes.

The results have been described as ‘encouraging’ and the exploration has now reached a new stage.

So far, the cost is estimated at hundreds of thousands – the next phase would run into expenditure of between 5 and 10 million US dollars.

CEO of Moag, Peter Cooper, has confirmed that more investment will be sought in the coming months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
