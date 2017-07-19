Campaigners gather in city for major ambulance service protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are gathering at Eyre Square this lunchtime for a major protest to highlight unacceptable ambulance response times in the region.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group says waiting times can often reach up to, or even exceed, three hours.

Despite meetings with successive health ministers, the HSE and local representatives, activists feel they’re hitting a brick wall.

They’re now seeking to contact local MEP’s to take their case to Europe and seek advice on European Law and their rights with regard to emergency services.

The protest will get underway at Eyre Square at 2pm.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says they have documented evidence of horrific cases.