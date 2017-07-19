15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Campaigners gather in city for major ambulance service protest

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are gathering at Eyre Square this lunchtime for a major protest to highlight unacceptable ambulance response times in the region.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group says waiting times can often reach up to, or even exceed, three hours.

Despite meetings with successive health ministers, the HSE and local representatives, activists feel they’re hitting a brick wall.

They’re now seeking to contact local MEP’s to take their case to Europe and seek advice on European Law and their rights with regard to emergency services.

The protest will get underway at Eyre Square at 2pm.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says they have documented evidence of horrific cases.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Wednesday July 19th 2017
July 19, 2017
Galway senator questions Taoiseach’s commitment to diaspora
July 19, 2017
Half a million euro for Galway pre-school childcare providers
July 19, 2017
Hundreds of homes across Galway without power following severe storms

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 19, 2017
Killarney Races – Day Three Preview
July 18, 2017
Irish Team Named For European Junior And U23 Track Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK