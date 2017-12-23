15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Campaigners erect temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross to highlight dangers of junction

By GBFM News
December 23, 2017

Time posted: 10:34 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners have erected temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea to highlight the urgent need for permanent fixtures.

The Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

The County Council is currently installing improved signage at the junction, ahead of major works set to be undertaken in the first quarter of next year.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has refused to fund the installation of lighting at Kilmeen Cross based on a study of the location.

Local campaigners last night installed a mobile tower light at the location to highlight the dangers posed to motorists driving in the dark.

Jackie Flannery of the Kilmeen Cross Action Group says it’s unacceptable to have to wait until someone inevitably loses their life.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 23rd December, 2017
Gary Shanahan agrees new Galway United contract
December 23, 2017
File to be sent to DPP following drugs seizure in Carraroe
December 22, 2017
Further traffic works to get underway at Parkmore in January
December 22, 2017
Major Garda operation underway in Lettermullen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 23, 2017
Gary Shanahan agrees new Galway United contract
December 22, 2017
Finian Hanley Announces His Retirement From Inter County Football
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK