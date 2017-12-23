Campaigners erect temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross to highlight dangers of junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners have erected temporary lighting at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea to highlight the urgent need for permanent fixtures.

The Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

The County Council is currently installing improved signage at the junction, ahead of major works set to be undertaken in the first quarter of next year.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has refused to fund the installation of lighting at Kilmeen Cross based on a study of the location.

Local campaigners last night installed a mobile tower light at the location to highlight the dangers posed to motorists driving in the dark.

Jackie Flannery of the Kilmeen Cross Action Group says it’s unacceptable to have to wait until someone inevitably loses their life.