Campaigners appeal to Transport Minister over N59 flooding blackspots

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Connemara have appealed directly to the Transport Minister to tackle flooding black spots along the N59.

They claim surface flooding is particularly bad from Bushypark to Oughterard, and from Maam Cross to the new section of the road at Lettershea.

Drivers are frequently forced to drive in the middle of the road as a result – and it’s feared a fatality is inevitable unless action is taken.

The N59 Action Campaign has now written directly to Shane Ross, urging him to take immediate action.