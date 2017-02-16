Caltra native garda may be included in whistleblowers public inquiry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cabinet has agreed to the terms of reference for the Tribunal of Inquiry into the allegations of a smear campaign against garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

They’ll go before the Dáil for approval this afternoon.

Priority will be given to allegations against Maurice McCabe with an interim report to be provided within three months.

Other whistleblowers such as Caltra native Garda Keith Harrison, who studied at Yeat’s College and NUI Galway, will be looked at later and the Tribunal will be asked to investigate any negative links between Gardaí and Tusla.

Garda Harrison, who’s now living in Donegal, made protected disclosures over concerns avout Garda investigations and the behaviour of colleagues on the force.

The McCabe controversy has put renewed pressure on Enda Kenny to step down as Fine Gael leader – with a number of Senior Ministers telling the Parliamentary Party to begin preparations for a general election.

But Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty says those behind any potential leadership heave should ‘think twice’.