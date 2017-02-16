15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-garda

Caltra native garda may be included in whistleblowers public inquiry

By GBFM News
February 16, 2017

Time posted: 11:41 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cabinet has agreed to the terms of reference for the Tribunal of Inquiry into the allegations of a smear campaign against garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

They’ll go before the Dáil for approval this afternoon.

Priority will be given to allegations against Maurice McCabe with an interim report to be provided within three months.

Other whistleblowers such as Caltra native Garda Keith Harrison, who studied at Yeat’s College and NUI Galway, will be looked at later and the Tribunal will be asked to investigate any negative links between Gardaí and Tusla.

Garda Harrison, who’s now living in Donegal, made protected disclosures over concerns avout Garda investigations and the behaviour of colleagues on the force.

Also, the Tribunal will be asked to investigate any negative links between Gardaí and Tusla.

The McCabe controversy has put renewed pressure on Enda Kenny to step down as Fine Gael leader – with a number of Senior Ministers telling the Parliamentary Party to begin preparations for a general election.

But Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty says those behind any potential leadership heave should ‘think twice’.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Strong Galway Connection To 2017 Sigerson Cup Final Weekend
Libertas Chairman Declan Ganley speaking to supporters in the Glenlo Abbey Hotel where he announced that he is to stand as a candidate in the North West constituency in the European Elections
February 16, 2017
RTE fails to halt defamation action brought against it by Galway businessman
An-Garda-Siochana
February 16, 2017
Caltra native Garda may be included in whistleblower inquiry
contract-1332817_960_720
February 16, 2017
Progress on plans for major redevelopment of Gilmartin Road in Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
SIGERSON CUP CONNACHT GAA
February 16, 2017
Strong Galway Connection To 2017 Sigerson Cup Final Weekend
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 16, 2017
SUPPORTERS BUSES TO SEASON OPENER AT EAMONN DEACY PARK
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK