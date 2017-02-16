Caltra native Garda may be included in whistleblower inquiry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Caltra native Garda has met with TDs at Leinster House as Enda Kenny signalled the Maurice McCabe tribunal of inquiry may be widened to include other whistleblowers.

Garda Keith Harrison, who studied at Yeats College and NUI Galway, made protected disclosures over concerns about Garda investigations and the behaviour of colleagues on the force.

Garda Harrison, who’s from Caltra in East Galway, was formerly stationed in Athlone, but is now living in Donegal.

He claims he was subjected to bullying after he brought a charge against a colleague for alleged drink-driving.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has taken up Garda Harrison’s cause, and is calling for a specific reference to this case in the terms of reference for the planned tribunal of inquiry.