Calls for strong backing of proposed 100 million euro development at Galway docks

By GBFM News
June 9, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for strong backing for a proposed 100 million euro development at Galway docks.

The planned complex overlooking the docks, would include four top-end office blocks, extending to almost 300 thousand square feet, as well as 21 thousand square feet of retail space.

The six and seven-storey office blocks would share a single basement level and overlook a landscaped plaza.

Galway Roscommon Independent deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says the development would attract major investment.

He says up to 2,500 jobs could be created if the project goes ahead, and it should be supported.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
June 9, 2017
