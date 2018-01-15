15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Calls for removal of Merlin Park bus corridor from City development plan

January 15, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city Councillor is calling for a proposed bus lane through Merlin Park to be removed from the City Development plan.

Councillor Declan McDonnell says that Merlin Park Lane is simply not equipped to handle a bus lane and the cost of preparing such a corridor would be excessive.

The issue was brought up before the city council last week during a debate over the Ardaun local area plan, where it was revealed that 50 per cent of all submissions received from the public referenced concerns over the Merlin Park bus lane.

Plans for a similar bus corridor were successfully opposed in 2014 by The Friends of Merlin Woods.

The motion to remove the bus corridor from the development plan will be considered at the February meeting of Galway City Council.

Cllr McDonnell says that the suggestion of the bus lane by Transport Infrastructure Ireland has shocked many local residents

