roadworks

Call for urgent upgrade works on N84 as motorists experience gridlock

By GBFM News
February 9, 2017

Time posted: 2:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for an urgent upgrade of the N84 Headford road from Luimnagh to the city.

It comes as motorists experienced gridlock this morning following a two car collision, in which two people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The two car crash took place near McGaugh’s garden centre at around 8am.

The main artery was closed for a time but later partially reopened on a one-lane basis as work continued to remove vehicles.

Traffic flow has now returned to normal.

Oranmore/Athenry Independent councillor James Charity says the crucial need for upgrade works has been brought into focus again following the incident.

He says the N84 records 13 thousand vehicle movements a day and traffic diversions put local country roads under pressure.

Councillor Charity has called for a hard shoulder on the busy national route to facilitate emergency services when such a collision occurs.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
