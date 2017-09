Galway Bay fm newsroom – The iconic Salmon Weir Bridge in the city is in urgent need of cleaning

The call has been made by city councillor Billy Cameron

The Labour councillor says the city budget must provide for this work

Meanwhile, there has been no progress in building a Salmon Weir Footbridge

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has committed to funding the project, but has not provided the money as yet

The measure is one of several being considered to alleviate Galway’s chronic traffic