Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for urgent action to be taken on the condition of the roundabouts across the city.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says the roundabouts are in a ‘disgraceful’ state, and give a bad first impression to visitors.

He says despite numerous commitments from the City Council, little has been done to improve the situation.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Crowe said it wouldn’t cost much to tidy up the roundabouts.