Call for urgent action at dangerous Ardrahan crossroads

By GBFM News
July 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for urgent action to be taken at a dangerous crossroads near Ardrahan to improve safety.

Councillor Michael Fahy says grass has been allowed to grow unchecked at Cregclare Crossroads and visibility is extremely poor as a result.

He says there has already been a number of near-misses at the location in recent weeks due to the significant overgrowth.

The Independent councillor claims he’s asked the council to take action – but has been told there is no funding available.

Councillor Fahy says he fears someone will be killed if something is not urgently done.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
