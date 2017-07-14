Call for urgent action at dangerous Ardrahan crossroads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for urgent action to be taken at a dangerous crossroads near Ardrahan to improve safety.

Councillor Michael Fahy says grass has been allowed to grow unchecked at Cregclare Crossroads and visibility is extremely poor as a result.

He says there has already been a number of near-misses at the location in recent weeks due to the significant overgrowth.

The Independent councillor claims he’s asked the council to take action – but has been told there is no funding available.

Councillor Fahy says he fears someone will be killed if something is not urgently done.