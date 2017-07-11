15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for Tuam bypass to open for race week

By GBFM News
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors are to ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland to open the new Tuam bypass ahead of the Galway races.

Councillor Sean Cunniffe raised the motion for the bypass which is part of the new Gort to Tuam motorway network to be opened early to deal with the increased traffic of race week.

While the motorway is not finished, Tuam councillors claim the bypass itself is fully completed and could help alleviate the pressure of thousands of extra cars on Galway’s roads.

Tuam area councillor Pete Roach says while the opening of full motorway network is only months away, it makes great sense for this section to open early.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
