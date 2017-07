Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors are calling for periodic speed limit lights to be installed at national schools in the area.

The lights, which operate on a timer, activate at peak traffic times such as the school run – and are designed to keep pedestrians safer on the roads.

The new measures will be part of several changes proposed to the speed limit review taking place nationally.

Councillor Peter Roche says the measures are all about road safety.