Call to restore Youthwork service in Ballygar

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom:- A new service for North East Galway / Roscommon Youthwork group needs to be provided.

That’s according to Glinsk-based Independent T.D, Michael Fitzmaurice.

He says the ending of the service means the closure of two youth centres in the Roscommon / Galway area.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says replacement services will be provided under the auspices of Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

However Deputy Fitzmaurice wants the service to be restored in Ballygar, Ballaghaderreen and Roscommon Town: