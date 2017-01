Galway Bay fm newsroom – The OPW Minister is being urged to work with the County Council to renovate the old courthouse in Tuam.

The building on the Dublin Road has fallen into disrepair in recent years, despite plans for its upkeep as a Court Service property.

The court closed around 15 years ago amid health and safety concerns.

OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney is being invited to a meeting of Tuam councillors to discuss the possible renovation of the building.