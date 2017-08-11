15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Call for further redress for survivors of Magdalene laundries and Mother and Baby Homes

By GBFM News
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for further redress to survivors of Magdalene laundries and Mother and Baby Homes, such as those in Galway

The UN Committee Against Torture says its previous recommendations on historical abuse have either been only partially implemented, or not at all.

Following a review of Ireland’s compliance with the UN Convention on Torture and Other Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Ireland is complimented for its progress on ending the incarceration of children in adult prisons, and the Citizens Assembly, but it’s sharply critical of other issues.

The UN Committee against Torture or UNCAT says Ireland should undertake a thorough impartial investigation into Magdalene Laundries that has the power to compel witnesses and ensure punishment of those responsible.

The UNCAT also wants redress for survivors of Mother and baby homes, and is concerned that some survivors of institutional abuse have been left outside the now-closed redress scheme.

Solicitor Fionna Fox says just 15 thousand out of 170 thousand people who passed through residential institutions got redress.

While the recommendations are non-binding, the Government will be studying the report.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Plans for mixed use development in Moycullen
County Council confirms legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste
August 11, 2017
County Council confirms legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste
August 11, 2017
Plans for mixed use development in Moycullen
August 11, 2017
An Bord Pleanala shoots down proposal for Clonfert windfarm

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 11, 2017
Irish Basketball Head Coach To Visit Galway
August 11, 2017
Keith Finnegan Show Tribute To Tony Keady
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK