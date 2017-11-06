15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call to re-open Portiuncula Hospital mortuary

By GBFM News
November 6, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

There is a call to reopen the mortuary at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Councillor Michael Connolly says there is concern about the lack of a post-mortem service at Portiuncula since the closure of the mortuary.

Councillor Connolly is calling on the HSE to provide the necessary funds to re-open the mortuary service.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says refurbishment works are set to get underway at the mortuary shortly.

The health executive says the work will improve facilities for relatives, and has been designed with the Irish Hospice Foundation.

However, the HSE says the refurbished facility will not accommodate removals – and that this is in line with most other acute hospitals.

The executive says arrangements are being made for post-mortem examinations while the renovation work is underway.

