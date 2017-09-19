15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for re-establishment of Tuam Chamber of Commerce

By GBFM News
September 19, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses in Tuam are being urged to re-establish a Chamber of Commerce to realise the full potential of the new M17/M18 motorway.

Galway East T.D, Seán Canney says the motorway and Tuam bypass are game-changers in the town’s economic progression.

He’s calling for the re-establishment of Tuam Chamber of Commerce to promote shopping, restaurants, hotel and leisure opportunities in the town.

The Independent T.D is also seeking the redevelopment of the Galway and Milltown roads leading into Tuam.

He says measures including pedestrian crossings, cycle lanes and foothpaths would create a strong, safe and welcoming entrance for visitors.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
