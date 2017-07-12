15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for all purpose stadium and conference centre at Galway airport site

By GBFM News
July 12, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a major all purpose sports stadium and state of the art conference centre at the Galway Airport site.

The matter was raised in the Dáil today following discussions on Ireland’s 2023 Rubgy World Cup bid.

Galway Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice said a West of Ireland venue is needed to host big GAA, rugby and soccer games, major concerts and conferences.

The Independent Deputy says there are a number of sites close to Galway city which would be suitable for such a development –  including the Galway Airport site at Carnmore.

He’s raised concerns over access to Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Addressing the recently appointed Minister for Rural Affairs, Michael Ring Deputy Fitzmaurice said the Galway region needs an easily accessed, state of the art stadium.

