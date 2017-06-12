Call to prioritise traffic management plan for Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials are being urged to prioritise the introduction of a traffic management plan for Moycullen.

Connemara councillors have been advised such a plan cannot be introduced at this time due to a lack of resources.

Newly-elected Connemara District Cathaoirleach councillor Niamh Byrne said a traffic management plan should be a priority for a village like Moycullen with an increasing population and thriving business community.

She stressed that the Páirc Na gCaor estate has a serious problem with illegal parking which needs to be addressed.

The new Cathaoirleach says there are various pinch points in the village where traffic management is a serious issue.

Councillor Byrne argues many residents encounter difficulty in gaining safe access to and from their homes and action is needed to prevent a serious road accident.