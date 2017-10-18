15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for permanent caretaker team for Westside amenities

By GBFM News
October 18, 2017

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a permanent team to be appointed to look after public amenities in Westside.

City Councillor Mike Cubbard says in recent months, a team of locals have been working at Westside Park under the Gateway Scheme.

However he says since the scheme ended, bins are overflowing and the council is neglecting the condition of the park.

The independent councillor is calling on the local authority to seek funding to appoint full-time caretakers for the amenity.

Councillor Cubbard says the gap in services could have serious consequences for Westside Park.

