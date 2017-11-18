Call for part of Galway Christmas Market to be shutdown pending investigation into big wheel incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for part of the Galway Christmas Market to be ‘shutdown’ pending a full investigation into last evening’s big wheel incident.

It’s after the amusement developed a fault just moments after the official launch of the 2017 market – leaving up to 20 people stranded in the air for several hours.

They were eventually brought back to safety by crews who turned the wheel manually and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Organisers of the market have made a statement thanking Galway’s emergency services for their ‘tremendous’ efforts in getting the job done ‘safely and expertly’.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says the incident is unacceptable – and he’s raising concerns about safety certificates for the Christmas Market.

He says the section of the market housing the big wheel should be shut down pending a full investigation into last night’s events.

Councillor Conneely believes it could represent a genuine danger to the public.